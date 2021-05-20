newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

A Diverse and Inclusive Education Focused on You

wgu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're unique. Your university experience should be too. We know that each student is different and that diversity brings strength—it's why our mission is to be the most student-centric university, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity. Our focus is you, the student. This focus drives us to offer high-quality, equitable higher education that's accessible regardless of where you live or what your background is. Education is the gateway to a fulfilling life. By putting degree opportunities within reach and improving access to learning, we advance equity for every student within our reach.

www.wgu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Quality Education#Community Education#Diverse Backgrounds#Online Education#Equal Opportunities#Inclusion Talent#Inclusion News#Diverse Education#Higher Education#Furthering Diversity#Flexible Learning#Unique Perspectives#Equality#Equal Opportunity#Learners#Degree Opportunities#Faculty#Open Communication#Scholarship Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Collegeswesternherald.com

WSA passes faculty and diversity inclusion training bill

A new faculty diversity and inclusion training bill was passed by the Western Student Association during the April 21 legislation meeting. The bill called for the establishment of mandatory diversity and inclusion training for all Western Michigan University faculty and staff. It was created as a starting point towards eliminating the relationship between systemic racism and higher education.
Tompkins County, NYCornell University

HumEcathon takes on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The College of Human Ecology held its fourth annual HumEcathon, a hackathon-style design challenge, on May 1, bringing together 27 undergraduates to work in multidisciplinary teams on this year’s topic of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. Organized by the Dean’s Undergraduate Advisory Council (DUAC), the event was...
CollegesVirginia Business

Hollins University names VP for diversity, equity and inclusion

Nakeshia N. Williams comes from North Carolina A&T State University. Hollins University on Wednesday announced it has appointed Nakeshia N. Williams as the new vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at the private women’s liberal arts university in Roanoke. Prior to joining Hollins, Williams was an associate professor at...
CollegesForbes

Expanding Global Opportunities In Education For Greater Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

Anthony Rotoli is the CEO of Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions. Global engagement is experiencing a renaissance on college campuses. While only 2% of undergraduate students (registration required) and 16% of those who earn a bachelor's degree have taken part in study abroad programs, according to the Institute of International Education or IIE, this is changing dramatically for the better. Why? When the pandemic forced study abroad programs to shut down, many institutions responded by envisioning new or expanded ways to offer internationalization opportunities without the physical travel component.
Frostburg, MDthebottomlinenews.com

SGA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chair Removed

Earlier this week, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Chairwoman, Lyric Mitchell, was stripped of her title and affiliation with the SGA following some tweets containing a derogatory term towards people with disabilities. Students of the university made their feelings known through online discussions, creating a spectrum of responses that varied from anonymous troll accounts to fellow SGA members offering their thoughts. The SGA responded with an executive meeting held on May 4th in which members were allowed to express their views and how they though the situation should be handled,
Cortland, NYSUNY Cortland

Summer Institute for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice

Faculty, staff and administrations are welcome to register for the Summer Institute for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice, which will be held on campus from June 1 to June 3. Those interested may sign up online. Space is limited. The institute will be facilitated by Seth Asumah, distinguished teaching...
Stockton, CApacific.edu

Committee honors faculty Champions of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The University Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has selected three faculty recipients of the Champion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award: professors Fei-Lin Hsiao, Camille Norton and Rachael Salcido. The award recognizes extraordinary people who are champions of DEI and embody all of University of the Pacific’s values. “The...
Minoritiesmcgillathletics.ca

Athletics and Recreation Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Focus Groups

Have you experienced racism or other discrimination related to your identity as a varsity student-athlete? Are you concerned about campus culture for the BIPOC community and other historically under-represented groups?. For example:. Low levels of diversity. Experiences of “othering”. Lack of cultural or identity-based sensitivity, whether unconscious or not. Harassment,...
West Newbury, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Pentucket shares diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District has been working on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and recently revealed a timeline for next steps. The district launched a coordinated effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-racism across the district in 2019. Some recent efforts have included...
Health Servicesaao.org

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Ophthalmology

In this interview from ARVO 2021, Dr. Michael Chiang discusses the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in ophthalmology. Diversity in the workplace can improve patient care by better addressing the different needs and perspectives of patients, he explained. Evidence also shows that diverse teams are better at problem solving and scientific research. Although the NEI supports a number of initiatives to promote diversity, Dr. Chiang emphasizes the needs for collaborative solutions among different institutions to properly address and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in ophthalmology and health care.
Collegeslafayettestudentnews.com

Rebounding from the pandemic, Lafayette hires new professors with focus on diversity

The College has filled five out of nine tenure-track faculty positions, with others on the way. (Photo by Pierson White) As the college heads into summer break before the 2021-2022 academic year, the hiring of new professors is underway. With calls to diversify the faculty from student groups and the potential growth of the student body after the drop in enrollment caused by the pandemic, this year’s hiring process is especially crucial.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Noblesville initiates diversity, equity and inclusion discussion

On Thursday, Noblesville Schools conducted the first of four scheduled meetings that discussed how diversity, equity and inclusion is addressed in the classroom. Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer opened the meeting discussing why the district is involved with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, how the district defines those terms in Noblesville Schools, and what the district is doing and not doing in these areas.
Minoritiesbctv.org

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Issues for Human Resources 5-11-21

Host Bob Orzechowski is joined by training and development director Denise Lee and HR specialists Juliee Franey and Michael Holcomb to discuss issues of prejudice, insensitivity and unfairness in the workplace and offer solutions prevent or handle them on Human Resource Management. From the program: Human Resource Management.
Real Estateccr-mag.com

ULI Northwest Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Taskforce

Ball Janik LLP, a bi-coastal comprehensive services law firm focused on real estate, land use, construction, and business litigation, is pleased to announce that Damien R. Hall has been appointed to the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Northwest Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Taskforce, to help address systemic racism in the real estate profession. The Taskforce’s mission is to blaze a new trail for diversity, equity, and inclusion in real estate that breaks down institutional barriers to entry and advancement for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). The Taskforce has identified five areas of focus: Member Engagement, Programs, Education, Communication, and Partnerships. To find out more, click here.