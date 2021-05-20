Juggling Life and School

After careful consideration, North Platte Public Schools has decided to lift restrictions on face-coverings from required to highly recommended for all students and staff effective Wednesday, May 12th for the remainder of this school year according to a press release from the North Platte Public School District. We encourage students, staff, and families to continue wearing face-coverings if you have any uncertainties or you have underlying health conditions, participate in ongoing spring sports, or are uncomfortable sending your student/s to school without them. Moving forward, they will continue to follow strict hygiene requirements for all students and staff.