Juggling Life and School

(KUTV) — The mother of a medically vulnerable child in Utah says kids like hers are being forgotten asmask mandates are lifted in schools. The mother asked not to be identified, after a contentious school board meeting in which she gave comments supporting continued mask wearing. The mom says she has a son with special needs in the Jordan School District. She plans to not have her son in school for the last week, worried that the risk to students like her son, who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, is too great.