Salt Lake City, UT

Taking the Next Step in Education

 1 day ago

Before you jump into a degree program, it's best to think about why you're pursuing a degree. While earning a degree is a great move for many, it's not the path for everyone. That said, recent research suggests that more than a third of jobs will require at least a bachelor's degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics even says that the number of jobs requiring at least a master's degree will grow faster than the number that require lesser degrees.

