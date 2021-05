Dr. Mikel Tuten in his April 29 letter to the Times and Star (“Why should we pay for student loan mistakes?”) wants to refute my argument for forgiving student loans. He does so by inventing a “straw man” that students with unpaid loans chose unproductive majors, that if they had made the right choices, they would not be in debt. Then on May 6, Jeff Harvey (See “Let’s review facts regarding student loans”) chimes in with the thesis that student loans actually support students and that most loans outstanding pertain to well-off professionals, according to an article in Business Insider.