Congress & Courts

Senate Gets Into the Postal Reform Game; Has Strong Bipartisan Support

By Lisbeth A. Lyons
piworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of last week’s House action on postal reform, the Senate this week got into the game by introducing companion legislation, the Postal Reform Act of 2021, to address USPS financial, service and transparency reforms. This bipartisan legislation, led by Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) and Ranking Member Rob Portman (R-OH), is substantively identical to the legislation of the same name that was approved by the House Oversight Committee last week.

www.piworld.com
