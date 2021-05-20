Vaccine Purchase: Health ministry did a ‘lousy job’

To beat COVID-19, the world needs about 7 billion doses of vaccine. How do we get there? Here's everything you need to know:. Very unevenly. Wealthy countries are well on their way to vaccinating a majority of their populations against COVID-19, while poor countries are scrambling to get any doses at all. Of the more than 1.25 billion doses that have made it into arms, only 0.3 percent of those were administered in poor countries. Among countries of more than 2 million people, Israel leads the world with more than 60 percent having received at least one dose, followed by the U.K. with 53 percent and the U.S. with roughly 45 percent. Countries such as Syria and Cameroon are well under 1 percent. There are still nearly 7 billion people waiting, and while vaccination is already dramatically reducing new infections and deaths in the U.S. and Europe, the coronavirus is ravaging the poorer countries of Asia and Latin America and beginning to move across Africa. By next month, the world COVID death toll for 2021 will already exceed the 1.8 million who died of the disease in 2020.