Vaccine Purchase: Health ministry did a ‘lousy job’

By Diplomatic Correspondent Diplomatic Correspondent
The Daily Star
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health ministry's inefficiency in preparing documents related to vaccine purchases has been delaying getting vaccines from China and Russia, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday while talking about various government efforts in acquiring vaccines urgently from various countries. "China had sent three documents. Of those, we prepared and...

www.thedailystar.net
Person
Jaishankar
#Russia#China Institute#The Health Ministry#South Korean#The Foreign Ministry#Oxford Astrazeneca#Serum Institute Of India#The State Department#Bangladeshis#The White House#Indians#Vaccine Purchases#Sinopharm Vaccines#Deal#Chinese Language#Export#Objections#Contacts#Prices#Copies
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

NHS vaccine passport ‘ready by Monday’, ministers promise

With less than a week before international leisure travel from England is planned to resume, the government has assured vaccinated holidaymakers that they will have certificates to prove their status by Monday 17 May.The health secretary, Matt Hancock, told Sky News: “Certification, being able to show that you’ve had a jab, is going to be necessary for people to be able to travel.“So, we want to make sure people can get access to that proof, not least to show governments of other countries that you’ve had the jab if they require that in order to arrive.”Immunisation has no relevance for...
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Biden Administration Uselessly Waives COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Rights

Vaccinating billions of people against the COVID-19 coronavirus scourge that continues to rage in South America and South Asia is an urgent matter for the rest of the world. While it appears that the more contagious and lethal B.1.1.7 and P.1 virus variants are blunted by current vaccines, every time the virus infects another person, it increases the risk that other new highly transmissible and deadly variants will emerge. So it is in everybody's interest to manufacture as many doses of the effective vaccines as quickly as possible and support the efforts to distribute them to poor people around the world. Anything that slows down manufacturing and distribution would be counterproductive for everyone.
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Slovakia awaiting test results before purchasing Russian Covid vaccine

Following successful testing in a Hungarian lab, Slovakia will discuss the purchase of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Moscow. Earlier, the Slovak State Institute for Drug Control said it had not been able to evaluate the Russian vaccine because it had not received enough information from the manufacturers.
Medical & BiotechTico Times

Costa Rica purchases 2 million more Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica on Monday announced it will purchase 2 million additional doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in order to accelerate its fight against Covid-19. The doses, enough for 1 million people, will begin to arrive in Costa Rica in July with delivery completed by the end of 2021. They will help the country vaccinate adults (ages 18 to 57) with risk factors.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

WHO chief Tedros lauds US support for vaccine patent waiver

Geneva [Switzerland], May 6 (ANI): Lauding the United States for extending support to waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines amid the global health crisis, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus termed the Biden administration's decision as "powerful example of US leadership to address global health challenges".
Public Healthwsau.com

Brazil coronavirus case count tops 15 million: health ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 73,380 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America’s largest country above the 15 million mark. The ministry also said Brazil recorded 2,550 fatalities from COVID-19...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Venezuela's academy of medicine asks U.S. to donate COVID-19 vaccines

Venezuela's main academy of medicine has asked the United States to add the South American nation to its international donor list for millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, despite a political freeze between the two countries. Enrique Lopez-Loyo, president of the politically independent National Academy of Medicine, made the request...
Economybhekisisa.org

Why South Africa stopped making vaccines

South Africa is one of only a handful of African countries with at least some capability to make vaccines. But no South African company has manufactured a vaccine from scratch since 2001. Without keeping up with the latest technology, getting back into vaccine manufacturing can be a costly endeavour. South...
Public HealthWashington Post

What it means for the U.S. to back waiver on coronavirus vaccine patents

After months of deadlock, the United States has reversed course, coming out in favor of a proposal to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines at the World Trade Organization. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” U.S. Trade...
WorldPosted by
Axios

Mixed response in Europe to Biden's vaccine patents bombshell

The Biden administration surprised the world last night by coming out in favor of waiving patents for coronavirus vaccines — but Europe is divided on the issue. What they're saying: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said Brussels would be willing to discuss it; French President Emmanuel Macron said he backed the U.S. position, but a German government spokesman said the proposal would cause "severe complications" for vaccine production.
PharmaceuticalsWorld Socialist Web Site

German government opposes lifting of patents on coronavirus vaccines

Germany’s government is resisting with all means at its disposal the lifting of the patents on coronavirus vaccines. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, has been advocating an end to the patents for some time in order to overcome the shortage of vaccines in developing countries. More than 100 member countries of the World Trade Organisation, led by South Africa and India, have launched such an initiative. Several non-government organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, are supporting the call.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Manish Sisodia urges Centre to vaccinate Indians first

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Urging the Central government to vaccinate Indian citizens first before exporting the coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the Centre exported 6.5 crore vaccine doses to 93 countries in the last 3 months at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in India.
Public HealthNaturalNews

WHO wants billions more for Covid-19 mass vaccination scheme

(Natural News) The billions of taxpayer dollars that the World Health Organization (WHO) was already given to develop “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) have run dry, and now the globalist United Nations arm is begging for more. According to the pharmaceutical drug dispenser, it is $19 billion short of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheWeek

Vaccinating the world

To beat COVID-19, the world needs about 7 billion doses of vaccine. How do we get there? Here's everything you need to know:. Very unevenly. Wealthy countries are well on their way to vaccinating a majority of their populations against COVID-19, while poor countries are scrambling to get any doses at all. Of the more than 1.25 billion doses that have made it into arms, only 0.3 percent of those were administered in poor countries. Among countries of more than 2 million people, Israel leads the world with more than 60 percent having received at least one dose, followed by the U.K. with 53 percent and the U.S. with roughly 45 percent. Countries such as Syria and Cameroon are well under 1 percent. There are still nearly 7 billion people waiting, and while vaccination is already dramatically reducing new infections and deaths in the U.S. and Europe, the coronavirus is ravaging the poorer countries of Asia and Latin America and beginning to move across Africa. By next month, the world COVID death toll for 2021 will already exceed the 1.8 million who died of the disease in 2020.