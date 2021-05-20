Digital Body Language: How To Build Trust And Connection

OD & Change Consultant (Human Capital Innovations); Chair/Professor, Organizational Leadership (UVU), Social Impact & Innovation Guru. Years ago, I was a mid-level manager at an organization that made extensive use of part-time and contingent workers in order to manage labor costs. While pay for these workers was not high, the organization leaned heavily on goodwill, a shared purpose and messaging that everyone and their contributions mattered and were appreciated. These part-time and contingent workers knew what they were signing up for, and while they may not have been thrilled with the low pay and lack of benefits, they generally seemed happy to be part of this organization, making an impact in the lives of its customers.