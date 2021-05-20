newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Digital Body Language: How To Build Trust And Connection

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an age where most business communication comes through text messages, e-mails, and Zoom meetings, body language all but disappears. Yet over 70% of human communication is non-verbal. We need to understand what we are conveying with our digital body language. In this episode, Erica Dhawan joins host Maureen Metcalf to share findings from her newest book – Digital Body Language – which decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace.

Oprah
Mental Health
Health
Podcast
Goldman Sachs
Cisco
Walmart
