Digital Body Language: How To Build Trust And Connection
In an age where most business communication comes through text messages, e-mails, and Zoom meetings, body language all but disappears. Yet over 70% of human communication is non-verbal. We need to understand what we are conveying with our digital body language. In this episode, Erica Dhawan joins host Maureen Metcalf to share findings from her newest book – Digital Body Language – which decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace.www.wcbe.org