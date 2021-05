Production on Hocus Pocus 2 is teetering closer to starting, and it seems the cast is coming together if Thora Birch’s recent tweet is anything to go by. Birch played Dani in the original film, one of the leading protagonists who assists in vanquishing the newly resurrected Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches who were executed in 1693 after being caught sucking the lives out of children. If Birch’s tweet is indeed a hint, then not only does it confirm that Birch is involved in Hocus Pocus 2, but it also confirms that it will be released on Disney+ in 2022 – probably October.