It looks like Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has began recruiting Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in his own non-tampering way. Right after the Warriors were eliminated in their play-in game against the Grizzlies, Lillard was caught retweeting a post about Green potentially joining the Blazers. Of course, while this is not proof at all that something is happening behind the scenes, it is enough for people to get talking about trade potentials.