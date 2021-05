Real Salt Lake walked away with another three points for the 2021 season at home against Sporting Kansas City. While I’m hesitant to continue calling it a rivalry game after the last couple of legs, as long as Roger Espinoza is still on the field there will always be a chance. With San Jose Earthquakes coming to town for a “Friday Night Lights” game, let’s think about how RSL can better themselves and try to stay the only undefeated team in the MLS Western Conference.