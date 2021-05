ST. BONAVENTURE — Ryan Swanson was admittedly hesitant about scheduling this match. His St. Bonaventure golf team, after all, had played in a two-day tournament earlier in the week and was already within eight days of its departure for the biggest, and final, event of the year, the Atlantic 10 Championship. By squeezing in one last regular-season match, last weekend in Hamilton, it had agreed to a frantic finish, arriving home Sunday before having to pick up and leave for Florida on Tuesday.