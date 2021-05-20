newsbreak-logo
Mountain Home, AR

Matusiak signs to play soccer at Westminster College

By Matt Sharp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Mountain Home High School senior will continue his athletic career on the collegiate level. Chris Matusiak signed a national letter of intent to join the men’s soccer program at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. Matusiak says there are multiple reasons he decided to continue his athletic career as a...

