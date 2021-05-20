Why Is Ice Slippery? It's Not a Simple Question

What was so exciting that the Nobel prize for gravitational waves was postponed?. Topology, a branch of mathematics that studies the properties invariant under continuous deformations of objects, found its relevance in other fields outside of mathematics. The example everyone almost inevitably gives when introducing topology is that a donut (X) and a mug (Y) are two topologically identical objects and identical to a torus. At the same time, they are topologically different from, e.g., a donut hole or a pretzel. The property that connects a donut, a mug, and a torus is that all of them are 3D objects characterized by one hole. Objects with different numbers of holes, on the other hand, cannot be transformed into one another without pinching or gluing a hole, so they are topologically distinct. The number of holes on the object is one example of the topological invariant. Most topological invariants in physics are integrals of some geometric quantities.