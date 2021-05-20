Perez: In FP2 maybe we took a step backwards

The second Friday practice session for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix would see George Russell make his first appearance for Williams. The start of the session would see a large number of drivers come out all using the medium tyre. Giovinazzi would set the first time of the session but Bottas and Ocon would move ahead. Bottas had set a 1m:19.087. Leclerc was now second from Norris and Ocon. Hamilton would move up to second ahead of Leclerc. Verstappen would go fastest with a 1m:19.041 followed by Bottas and Hamilton. The Williams drivers were currently 16th and 18th after their first flying laps. Ocon was fourth followed by Alonso, Leclerc, Perez, Tsunoda, Norris, and Sainz tenth. At the front Bottas would go quickest with a 1m:18.419.