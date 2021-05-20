newsbreak-logo
Yakima, WA

Yakima Police Searching for Missing Man

By Patti Banner
94.5 KATS
 1 day ago
Yakima Police are investigating the disappearance of a man who hasn't been seen since November of last year. 42-year old Jason Paul Parmele was in Yakima at that time, however, has NOT reached out to any family members. They report that's unusual for him. Parmele is 5'11" tall and weighs...

