Here's Why Tesla and Google Are Buys Right Now

Internet stocks have some of the fastest growth and highest margins which makes them an attractive group. Recently, the sector has dipped along with many tech stocks. Investors should consider buying Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Yelp (NYSE:YELP), and Cars.com (CARS).Since the market bottomed in March 2020 during the worst of the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been in a powerful bull market, underpinned by low rates, fiscal stimulus, earnings growth, and an improving economy. Many stocks made extraordinary moves during the second half of 2020. However, over the past couple of months, there have been some subtle changes in the market environment, despite indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials continuing to trend higher.