newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why Tesla and Google Are Buys Right Now

By Taylor Dart
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet (GOOG) and Tesla (TSLA) are two of the top tech stocks. Tech stocks have underperformed for a couple of months as economic growth surprises to the upside. Taylor Dart explains why you should consider buying now. Thus far, it’s been a turbulent year for the Nasdaq Composite, with the...

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Google Earnings#Alphabet Stocks#Google Are Buys#Stocknews Alphabet#The Nasdaq Composite#Qqq#Fy2021#Goog#Fy2023#Eps#Fy2020#S P#Tsla Shares#Sales Price#Sales Growth#Automotive Gross Margins#Investors#Ad Growth#Revenue Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Tesla Is Getting Shorted Again. Now’s the Time to Buy.

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors. TSLA stock is down 35% from a 52-week high of $900. In the past month, shares have declined 21%, underperforming the S&P 500, which is flat over the same period. Market jitters aside, it’s clear the on again, off again short call on Tesla is back. This time, the bears have strong backing, in the form of a $530 million short position disclosed by “Big Short” investor Michael Burry of Scion Asset management.
MarketsInvestorPlace

The Crypto Crash Is Here. Here’s Why It’s Time to Buy the Altcoin Dip.

Let’s talk cryptocurrencies. The crypto market is wild right now. Absolutely wild. The entire market dropped more than 30% at one point on Wednesday – led by a 50%-plus decline in headline names like Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) – in what was a panic-driven fire sale. Then, the entire market rebounded by...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Five of the past eight trading days have ended in the red, driven by fears of inflation. Last week, the market was startled by the news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted its largest month-over-month increase since 2009. Making matters worse was that CPI also had its largest year-over-year rise since 2008. Tech stocks have staggered notably.
GamblingNBC Washington

Pokémon Trading Cards Are Insanely Popular Right Now. Here's Why

Pokémon fever is back, so much so that one big-box retailer has paused sales in stores over safety concerns. Target pulled Pokémon trading cards from shelves after a fight reportedly broke out between customers over trading cards at a store in Wisconsin. The company has also stopped selling MLB, NBA...
StocksPosted by
Millennial Money

3 Tech Stocks from the Billionaire Betting Against Elon Musk

We’ve said it often here at Millennial Money: 2020 was weird. On the surface, the S&P 500’s 16% return looks “pedestrian” by recent standards, even trailing the prior year’s return. Don’t be fooled: 2020 was a historic year for investors. In fact, the S&P 500 declined 30% in 22 trading days, the fastest sell-off ever (including the Great Depression).
StocksZacks.com

Here's Why You Should Bet on Dividend Aristocrats ETFs Now

Wall Street had a tough time this week as inflation fears continued to tighten grip on the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined about 0.9% in the week and is heading toward the fourth negative week in the past five. Going on, the S&P 500 is also down 0.4% and on track to see a second negative week consecutively.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now

Just when you think volatility has been put in the rearview mirror, it resurfaces on Wall Street. But despite some wild swings in high-growth companies of late, one truth remains: Long-term investors have been rewarded handsomely for their patience. Even after the benchmark S&P 500 lost 34% of its value in 33 calendar days last year, it took mere months for all of these losses to be erased by the new bull market.
StocksInvestorPlace

The 7 Hottest Tech Stocks in the Nasdaq Right Now

Investors are always looking for the next best tech stocks to buy. In some cases though, that can lead investors down the wrong path. There are plenty of low-quality, high-valuation stocks that don’t deserve to be trading at their current prices. Those are the ones that pay the real price when a bear market comes along.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Strong Market Rally, But Don't Rush To Buy; Applied Materials Earnings Top As Chip Stocks Flash Bullish Signals

Dow Jones futures rose slightly late Thursday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally made strong gains Thursday, continuing rebounds from Wednesday's lows. But volume was light. Applied Materials (AMAT) headlined earnings reports late Thursday, with potentially big implications for fellow chip-equipment makers, the broader...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Just as it doesn't make much sense to sail directly into the wind, investors need to be sure they're aligned with long-term trends. In the healthcare space, Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) all have momentum and strong fundamentals on their side. Dexcom, which makes wearable continuous...
StocksSilicon Republic

Squarespace disappoints in its stock market debut

The website design company ended its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange with its value slashed by a third. Website builder Squarespace ended its first day of trading on the stock market on a glum note with its valuation dropping by more than a third. The...
StocksNASDAQ

Looking to Strengthen Your Portfolio? Consider Buying the Dip in These 3 Top Stocks

I was fortunate enough to take a trip to Alaska and experience a gold-panning excursion. There was a lot of dirt and a lot of rinsing and it provided a lot of excitement. That trip also provided me with one investing thought that I keep in mind, especially in times like now when the market is going through down days and a bit of volatility.
StocksNBC San Diego

Tesla Could Shed Another $110 Before It Finds Support, Analyst Warns

Tesla has taken another tumble this week. The stock has fallen 4% since Monday, extending a sell-off that has dragged shares down nearly 40% from a high set in January. The latest sell-off is tied to the sharp drop in bitcoin – Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week said the company would reverse a decision to allow purchases made with the cryptocurrency, but since clarified it will still hold its investment in the coin.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

It stands to reason that what goes up, must come down. Well, today at least. But what about tomorrow? In a market made up of risk assets of all kinds, industry-leading large-cap stocks stand out as investments that are sure to make it out to the other side. And today, as we’ll explore below, three look ready enough on their price charts to begin that type of more bullish campaign.
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin: Who Is Selling And Buying Right Now?

Retail and institutional investors behave differently in the times of large corrections on the crypto market. The current 50% Bitcoin retracement from its historical high is no different. Elon Musk’s change of mood coincided with an overheated market that has growth threefold this year alone. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has not sold...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Tech Stocks to Buy on Sale After Recently Reporting Earnings

As the global economy gradually returns to the ‘old normal’, there are rising concerns that the demand for tech products will decline. Consequently, investors have been taking profits in tech stocks and rotating into cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. This has caused the share prices of Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), SAP SE (DE:SAPG) (SAP), and Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) (ERIC) to decline since their last earnings reports. However, given that these companies are innovating quickly, we think they should recover with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends. Let’s discuss this.Companies in the tech space have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and their stocks have been red hot over the past year. But as government rescue packages and the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy fuel a robust economic rebound, concerns over rising inflation and Treasury yields are motivating investors to sell overvalued tech stocks and buy non-tech stocks that have turnaround potential.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Internet Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Internet stocks have some of the fastest growth and highest margins which makes them an attractive group. Recently, the sector has dipped along with many tech stocks. Investors should consider buying Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Yelp (NYSE:YELP), and Cars.com (CARS).Since the market bottomed in March 2020 during the worst of the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been in a powerful bull market, underpinned by low rates, fiscal stimulus, earnings growth, and an improving economy. Many stocks made extraordinary moves during the second half of 2020. However, over the past couple of months, there have been some subtle changes in the market environment, despite indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials continuing to trend higher.