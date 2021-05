I’m not specifically speaking about World of Warcraft lore here — it can be any game, from Deckard Cain’s last act in Diablo 3 to the fate of Phoibe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, from Ethan discovering the truth in Resident Evil Village to the final confrontation with Adam Smasher in Cyberpunk 2077. There are a lot of moments in games that have had an impact on me, some of them positive — I remember feeling very happy and excited at the end of Mass Effect Andromeda when all of the factions and people you made alliances with showed up to help you in the final fight, while I was actually upset when Hawke’s mother… well, spoilers for Dragon Age 2, I guess.