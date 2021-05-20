Family Sues After Photo of Autistic Child Was Taken in School Bathroom and Posted on Social Media
A family is suing the Charleston County School District after another student took photos of their autistic daughter in the school restroom and posted it on social media. The family’s daughter is on the autism spectrum and has a speech and language impairment and a disability. She requires an adult in the bathroom to help make sure she does things like closing the stall door to protect her privacy.blog.theautismsite.greatergood.com