Violent Crimes

Nova Scotia mass shooter obsessed by spectre of pandemic disaster, violence

By Canadian Press
chatnewstoday.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHALIFAX — The spectre of pandemic-fuelled social chaos and widespread looting appeared to haunt the Nova Scotia mass shooter a month before he carried out his killing rampage of April 18-19, 2020. Twenty-two people — including a pregnant woman — were killed in the 13 hours of shootings and house...

