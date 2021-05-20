First Interstate Bank has solutions for low housing inventory

The current market results from years of underbuilding, further complicated by a severe lack of skilled labor, not enough developed lots, cost of loans to finance construction, materials costs, and other regulations. Homes listed today should expect to be snatched up within a month, as its been for 83% of homes sold in March. For-sale signs are now not just short-lived, but an “endangered species,” says NerdWallet. A constant question in the air is the possibility of a crash, especially since home prices continue to increase dramatically each month. But NerdWallet says no, as the market looks vastly different from the early 2000s. And home prices will likely react accordingly to higher mortgage rates.