Sheridan, WY

First Interstate Bank has solutions for low housing inventory

By First Interstate Bank
Sheridan Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the pandemic, realtors, builders, lenders and others in the housing market braced themselves for activity to come to a screeching halt, mirroring many areas of the economy. Although an initial slowdown emerged, few foresaw the level of demand that would eventually send buyers into bidding wars and median prices edging higher. According to Zillow.com, Sheridan home values grew 5.3% from February 2020 to February 2021, and healthy conditions and demand are expected to persist.

