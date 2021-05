CDOT will close I-70 next weekend as it prepares to shift traffic to a new lowered section, where crews have discovered some interesting artifacts. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) who are moving more than a million cubic yards of material in north Denver in preparation for reconfiguring I-70 as part of a modernization project have unearthed some interesting things, including a fossilized camel. The camel was found near the Union Pacific Crossing.