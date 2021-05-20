Construction season off to slow start in Sheridan County
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents can expect to see fewer orange cones and construction workers — at least in the first few months of the 2021 construction season. Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Resident Engineer Mick Brinkerhoff said the department currently only has one construction project in the county, although other projects will go out to bid between July and September, which means there could be some work occurring in the late summer and early fall.www.thesheridanpress.com