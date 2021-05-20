The Myth of the (Tom) Brady Bunch Super Bowl

American legend, the famous NFL player and seven time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has announced that he will be one of the first to take delivery of the new Wajer 77. “I was in New England for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community,” said Brady during the Wajer 77 livestream launch. “But moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay. The first thing I did when I got here was I said, ‘I need a boat. I need to get out here on this beautiful water.”