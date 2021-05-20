newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Myth of the (Tom) Brady Bunch Super Bowl

By Jonathan Adams
Heavy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is early February in Tampa and the smell is a mix of cigars, beer and a sprinkle of surprise. Players and fans alike cling to aluminum light beer bottles with the Bucs logo along with the words “champions” as they board luxury boats that are a far cry from the pirate ships of old. The bottles serve as mini trophies recognizing the team’s annihilation of the Chiefs just days before and provide a little liquid courage for the festivities to come.

heavy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Oprah
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myth#American Football#Patriots Football#Nfl Football#All Star Game#Chiefs#Chargers#Twitter#Bucs#The Jameis Winston#Chipotle#Padres#Lombardi Trophy#Rays#Nfl Network#Saints#Falcons#Signing Brady#Lure Brady#Retirement Brady
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPeople

Tom Brady's Post-Super Bowl Celebration Continues with Purchase of $6M Yacht, Plans Family Trip

Tom Brady isn't done celebrating. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now the new owner of a $6 million yacht, a purchase he made following his Super Bowl win in February. Of course, Brady and yachts are a new combination after his departure from the New England Patriots. According to Forbes, Brady took his $2 million Wajer 55S yacht to the Bucs' boat parade following their Super Bowl victory, which was the seventh of Brady's career.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Tom Brady Launches Line Of Biodegradable Sunglasses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback has teamed up with Danish eyewear company Christopher Cloos with some new technology. There are more and more biodegradable products being made available. Now, there’s a new, wearable product that is certainly a useful product in Florida, The Sunshine State. Tom Brady’s partnership with Christopher Cloos is on these biodegradable sunglasses, the Cloos x Brady Hermosa Collection.
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady 1-of-1 Signed Super Bowl 38 MVP Card with Real Diamonds Surfaces

A unique Tom Brady card filled with real diamonds has been found, and it will be worth quite a bit to its lucky new owner. The Super Bowl 38 MVP card—commemorating the New England Patriots' 2004 win over the Carolina Panthers—is signed by Brady and features over two dozen real diamonds, per TMZ Sports.
NFLHODINKEE

10 Questions With Tom Brady (VIDEO)

After we recorded an episode of HODINKEE Radio to commemorate Tom Brady's most recent Super Bowl victory, we got the G.O.A.T. to answer a few more questions, covering both the horological and the personal. In this video, TB shares what he looks for in a good watch, pairs iconic watches with corresponding NFL teams, and offers a little advice for taking better care of yourself. He even gives us his best Jay-Z impression. You don't want to miss this.
NFLyachtharbour.com

Tom Brady Will Be One of the First Clients of the Wajer 77

American legend, the famous NFL player and seven time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has announced that he will be one of the first to take delivery of the new Wajer 77. “I was in New England for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community,” said Brady during the Wajer 77 livestream launch. “But moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay. The first thing I did when I got here was I said, ‘I need a boat. I need to get out here on this beautiful water.”
NFLchatsports.com

Tom Brady follows up Super Bowl win by buying $6 million yacht

Tom Brady found another way to celebrate his Super Bowl via boat. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was revealed to be one of the buyers of a new Wajer 77 yacht via a company livestream last week. Apparently, Brady is upgrading from another yacht from the same company, the Wajer 55 S.
NFLNBC Sports

What Bucs GM told Tom Brady about his future in Tampa Bay

Father Time still isn't close to defeating Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback just won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers at age 43 and celebrated this offseason by signing a contract extension that keeps him in Tampa Bay through 2022 and includes three additional voidable years beyond the 2022 season.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Gala crowd smaller due to COVID-19, but Dick Vitale remains just as passionate

SARASOTA — COVID-19 brought about several noticeable changes Friday night at the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala. Employees of the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, stood at the entrance holding boxes of masks. For the pre-event press conference, the chairs for Vitale's "All-Courageous Team" of children cancer survivors were suitably spaced apart. And because of the pandemic, the number of guests was limited to half of normal attendance.
NFL247Sports

Kyle Trask reveals first impressions of Tom Brady

It has been quite the journey for Kyle Trask. The former high school backup quarterback turned into a Heisman finalist last season for the Florida Gators and was selected in the second round of last week’s NFL Draft by the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trask will join...
NFLoutkick.com

Tom Brady ‘Fearful’ Of Retirement

Change is scary. Regardless of what you do in life, there comes a time when change is necessary, but that doesn’t make it any easier. That especially holds true when you’ve been doing something as long as Tom Brady has. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is the quintessential football player....
NFLchatsports.com

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Played 'Huge Role' in Bucs Retaining Free Agents, Per GM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians didn't take it easy this offseason following the franchise's Super Bowl LV triumph. General manager Jason Licht said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show that Brady indicated he'd "help you and Bruce out as much as I can" with Tampa Bay's offseason business.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Is the NFL setting up Tom Brady to lose to Patriots?

Deflategate Truthers aren’t the only people who think the NFL is pushing a vendetta against Tom Brady. Pat McAfee agrees, except this time, he thinks the league office is actually trying to help the Patriots. Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium is the marquee game of the 2021 NFL season, and...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

An NFL executive tells Mike Sando of The Athletic that Washington EDGE Joe Tryon could end up being a better pick than Kwity Paye. “Awesome pick,” the executive said. “He may end up being a better pass-rusher than the guy Indy took (Kwity Paye) over their first three seasons — more explosive, better bend, better length. Paye is very compact, built almost like Trey Flowers in Detroit. I see him having a very good all-around game, whereas the guy Tampa took has double-digit sack ability because he’s so bendy. There’s a lot of shit he can do.”
Nebraska State247Sports

Lavonte David earns degree during Nebraska graduation ceremony

Former Nebraska linebacker Lavonte David added the title Super Bowl Champion to his bio earlier this year, and over the weekend added another important distinction: college graduate. David was among the current and former Husker football players who received their college degrees during Nebraska’s commencement exercises inside Memorial Stadium on...