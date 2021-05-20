Billy Joe Saunders' retirement against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez explained: Trainers Ben Davison and Mark Tibbs reveal what happened
Billy Joe Saunders "felt there was hesitation in the corner" in the moments before he was pulled out of his fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says Ben Davison. Mark Tibbs was Saunders' head coach and Davison was assisting in the corner of the world super-middleweight title unification fight, which Canelo won in eight rounds by inflicting a broken orbital bone.www.skysports.com