Billy Joe Saunders' retirement against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez explained: Trainers Ben Davison and Mark Tibbs reveal what happened

This was not just the infliction of a first defeat. The shattering of a dream. The loss of a world title. The savage beating eventually meted out by the best boxer on earth. This humiliation in front of the biggest indoor boxing crowd ever assembled in America as well as a global television audience of millions will cut Billy Joe Saunders to the core of his being. This denouement is infinitely more painful even than the fracturing of his right eye socket by Saul Canelo Alvarez.