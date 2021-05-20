Cross Words: Who is Melchizedek?

Psalm 91:14-16 God wants you to know you are not alone. Not ever. Satan wants you to believe you are on your own, and that no one understands how you feel. That is merely one lie from the father of lies. It is difficult to fathom the speed and velocity of the changes occurring in our land today causing those whose foundations are built on shaky ground to believe the lie. But to those who know God and His Name, it presents more opportunities to draw near, lean upon, and trust Your Lord completely and without wavering.