On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:27 a.m., a 28-year-old male self-reported he had been shot after arriving by personal transport at a local hospital. Upon arrival, he was found to be suffering from three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later a second victim, a 19-year-old male, flagged down a University of Illinois Police Officer and stated he had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.