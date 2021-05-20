UK cases of Indian coronavirus variant rise to 3,424

A woman walks past an information sign amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

British cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant first found in India have risen to 3,424, up by 2,111 compared to comparable figures last week, Public Health England said on Thursday.

It also represents a steep rise compared to figures given on Wednesday, when Health Minister Matt Hancock said there had been 2,967 cases of the variant. read more

