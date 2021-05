Our evening skies will become clear which is a nice change of pace from the past few days. A very gentle easterly breeze will coast in at less than five MPH sending temperatures into the upper 40s by midnight before settling in around 42 degrees by daybreak Thursday morning. Sunshine and a return to southerly winds will push afternoon temperatures in our area into the upper sixties Thursday afternoon. Enjoy this quiet stretch of weather because rain is coming, lots of rain. The weekend will offer on and off rain both Saturday and Sunday with more rain falling through the first half of next week.