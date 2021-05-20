Mineral County passes resolution declaring it's against artificial reintroduction of wolves
MINERAL COUNTY — Mineral County commissioners passed Resolution 2021-9, reaffirming their opposition to the artificial reintroduction of wolves into the county. The resolution states that Mineral County is in support of the natural migration of both Canadian and Mexican wolves into the state but opposes the artificial reintroduction process of the animals due to the large number of animal herds both wild and domestic in the area.mineralcountyminer.com