Truck driver arrested after a fatal DUI collision with a pedestrian in Orange
A 19-year-old male pedestrian died from his injuries after he was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Last night at approximately 10:09 p.m., the Orange Police Department and Orange Fire responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck. The collision occurred in the crosswalk at the intersection of Tustin Street and Heim Avenue. A witness reported the truck was driving south on Tustin Street and failed to stop for the red light at Heim Avenue.newsantaana.com