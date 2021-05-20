newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellaire, TX

Bellaire considers restricting short term rentals on sites like Air Bnb, Vrbo

By Ryan Nickerson
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently over a dozen Bellaire homes available to rent on AirBnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental outlets — but that could soon change. The city of Bellaire is considering an ordinance that would restrict homeowners from renting their own properties, causing a mixed response from residents. The proposed ordinance, submitted by council members Jim Hotze and Catherine Lewis, would set a six-month minimum requirement for renting or leasing a single-family home within the city, with an exception for family members or previous owners, according to the agenda statement. The ordinance would not extend to apartments.

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Bellaire, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Air Bnb#Rental Property#Rental Homes#House Rental#Residential Property#Houstonchronicle Com#Pine Oak Middle School#Md Anderson#West University Place#Texas Supreme Court#Texas Rrb Supreme Court#Short Term Rentals#Rental Permit#Bellaire Neighborhoods#Bellaire Residents#Short Term Leases#Property Rights#Apartments#Single Family Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Houston, TXcw39.com

New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project that creates value for the community and connects Houstonians on both sides of I-45.
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
ourtribune.com

‘Downtown Kingwood’ may get ‘new life’

Kingwood’s “downtown,” the four corners bounded by Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway, may get some much-needed revitalization. While two of the four corners have been rejuvenated with the H-E-B Center on one corner and the new CVS Pharmacy on another, two of the corners sport multiple empty buildings.
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Glenbrook Park

New segment to provide key connection for communities east and west of I-45 This morning, Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project […]
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...