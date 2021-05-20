Bellaire considers restricting short term rentals on sites like Air Bnb, Vrbo
There are currently over a dozen Bellaire homes available to rent on AirBnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental outlets — but that could soon change. The city of Bellaire is considering an ordinance that would restrict homeowners from renting their own properties, causing a mixed response from residents. The proposed ordinance, submitted by council members Jim Hotze and Catherine Lewis, would set a six-month minimum requirement for renting or leasing a single-family home within the city, with an exception for family members or previous owners, according to the agenda statement. The ordinance would not extend to apartments.www.houstonchronicle.com