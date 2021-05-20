newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Andrew Yang Proposes Offensive ‘Two Strike Rule’ for Policing Those With Mental Health Issues

By Chelsea Steiner
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former presidential candidate and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang continues his ill-advised campaign for mayor of New York City. Yang was long considered a frontrunner, but has seen his polling numbers drop in the wake of several public gaffes, including a ringing endorsement for Israel’s attack on Palestine, proposing the concept of domestic violence shelters (which already exist), and failing to properly identify a bodega.

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
421
Followers
2K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Police#Mental Health Issues#Policy Issues#Public Violence#Social Issues#Pix11 News#Nypd#Pix11#Andrewyang#New Yorkers#Mental Illness#Government Procedures#Social Workers#Vague Promises#Strike#Attack#Speech#Campaign#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
New York City, NYMPNnow

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYwamc.org

NY Will Adopt New CDC Mask Guidance

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on May 19. People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their required vaccine doses...
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
New York City, NYNewsday

Vaccines in, masks out

It's time for everyone to see you smile again. For the fully vaccinated, this is a moment to celebrate. If you've had your shots, and you're comfortable doing so, take off your masks and show us your smile. Come Wednesday, New York will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and...