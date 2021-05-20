Andrew Yang Proposes Offensive ‘Two Strike Rule’ for Policing Those With Mental Health Issues
Former presidential candidate and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang continues his ill-advised campaign for mayor of New York City. Yang was long considered a frontrunner, but has seen his polling numbers drop in the wake of several public gaffes, including a ringing endorsement for Israel’s attack on Palestine, proposing the concept of domestic violence shelters (which already exist), and failing to properly identify a bodega.www.themarysue.com