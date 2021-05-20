23 Items Every Tampa Bay Lightning Fan Needs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch Head Coach Ben Groulx have agreed to a new contract, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Groulx, 53, has served as Crunch Head Coach since the 2016-17 season. He has guided Syracuse to two 100-plus point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and posted the best record in franchise history during those consecutive seasons. The Crunch also recorded a franchise-high 47 wins during the 2018-19 campaign, finishing second overall in the American Hockey League standings. In five seasons, Groulx has led the Crunch to a 179-100-21-21 record in 321 games and has had a winning season in each of his campaigns. His 179 wins currently ranks Groulx second in Crunch history, behind Gary Agnew with 220 in 480 games. His .623 points percentage is also second in franchise history, following Jon Cooper at .662 in 65 games.