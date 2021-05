Hartford Financial stock (NYSE: HIG) has gained more than 100% since the March 23 lows of last year and at its current price of $65 per share, it is 15% below its fair value of $75 – Trefis’ estimate for Hartford Financial’s valuation. HIG stock has rallied almost 32% YTD and most of this rise came after it received an unsolicited, non-binding takeover bid from rival insurer Chubb Ltd. in March. Notably, Hartford has rejected the acquisition bid from Chubb Ltd.