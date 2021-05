Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A pickup and a straight truck were involved in a traffic crash at a rural intersection southwest of Rochester this morning. The State Patrol says a Brownsdale man suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital. 30-year-old Anthony Eddington was the driver of the pickup and was headed northbound when he collided with the larger truck, which was headed in the opposite direction on Highway 30/Olmsted County Road 8 just west of the Rochester Airport.