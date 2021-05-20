Testimony of Kate Coventry, Senior Policy Analyst for the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration Hearing on the Fair Tenant Screening Act of 2021.

A Criminal History report is often a stopping point for individuals seeking employment and housing, but cities such as Oakland, CA and, recently, the state of New Jersey are seeking ways to legislate the use of public records as part of tenant screening in order to make housing more attainable. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com opines: “Just as Ban the Box legislation has taken hold with the use of Criminal History Records in pre-employment background screening, a ban on the criminal history question in rental applications is taking hold, and landlords should take immediate action by working with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency, such as TenantScreeningUSA.com, in order to remain compliant with law.”