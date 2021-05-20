Testimony of Kate Coventry, Senior Policy Analyst for the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration Hearing on the Fair Tenant Screening Act of 2021.
Chairperson Bonds and members of the Committee, thank you for the opportunity to testify today. My name is Kate Coventry, and I am a Senior Policy Analyst at the DC Fiscal Policy Institute. DCFPI is a nonprofit organization that promotes budget choices to address DC’s economic and racial inequities and to build widespread prosperity in the District of Columbia, through independent research and policy recommendations.www.dcfpi.org