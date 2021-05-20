newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Does Your Mailbox Need to be Replaced Here in Minnesota?

By Curt St. John
Posted by 
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If your mailbox has seen better days, this might be the week you want to replace it here in Minnesota. I'm just going to guess that you didn't know there's an entire week devoted to mailboxes, right? I didn't, either, until I saw this note from the U.S. Postal Service regional office in Minneapolis. And, as it turns out, that week is THIS week-- because it's something the Postal Service refers to as 'Mailbox Improvement Week.'

1039thedoc.com
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal#U S Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#Mailboxes#This Week#Northwest Rochester#Spring#Winter#Code#Quick#Appearance#Allowable Size#Safe#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Vaccination Level in Rochester Area Reaches 75 Percent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A couple of milestones were reached Friday in the Rochester area's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate just over 90,000 Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 75 percent of County residents 16 years and older. 67 percent or over 81,000 people 16 years and older living in Olmsted County are now considered fully vaccinated.
Minnesota StateKTTC

Minnesota reports 589 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 589 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.
Rochester, MNtvnewscheck.com

New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck

New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include openings for a General Manager, a Brand Manager, an Assistant News Director, a Commercial Producer, a Traffic Coordinator, and a Digital Sales Manager. KCCI, Hearst’s CBS affiliate in Des Monies, Iowa is looking for a visionary video producer with a passion...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rochester, MNratchetandwrench.com

Firestone Opens Minnesota Location

May 17, 2021—Firestone Complete Auto Care has opened a new location in Rochester, Minn, the Rochester Post Bulletin reported. It will be the company’s second auto repair location in the city. Bridgestone, Firestone’s owner, also owns a Tires Plus in the city. “We believed a new store on the north...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...