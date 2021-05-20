Palestine solidarity sweeps the US as Israel continues assault on Gaza

Hundreds gathered in Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland, Oregon with signs denouncing the violence that is now crushing the Gaza Strip’s over two million residents. At this storytelling rally, Palestinians — who are so often rendered invisible in discussions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — spoke about their experiences of displacement. These centered on talking about how the forced expulsion of Palestinian Arabs in 1948 (known as the Nakba, or “disaster” in Arabic) affected them and their families.