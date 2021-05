The Lady Whippets played Game Three of the Softball 4A State Championship today at the softball field of Southern Miss. The Whippets struggled early on in the game and never really got started until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Whippets got really hot in the bottom of the seventh inning when five runs came across to score to tie the game. Extra Innings were arranged when the Whippets tied the game 6-6 after seven complete. Gracie Williams hit a ball that was called out for the second out but, it was enough to bring Kathryn Clare Schuler home for the winning run. The final score was 10-9.