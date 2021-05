The customers of the Patriot Water Company are in for a surprise when they receive their water bill in the upcoming months. The water company had decided upon a 45% increase to customers accounts after approval by the Patriot Town Council. This increase will amount to an average water bill of $65.45 for most customers. (More, if the customer uses over 4,000 gallons in a month). This would appear to me to be an extreme increase. The bill for most customers would raise almost 100% not 45%.