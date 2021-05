As a woman, having thinning hair can be distressing. Over time, thinning hair may affect how you feel about yourself and make you feel as though you are not aging as well. There are many common causes of hair loss, including stress, poor nutrition, hormone changes, and prescription medications. Hair loss may be a sign that something is not right with your body or your health. In some cases, it can be genetic; it could just be a temporary condition in others. Fortunately, there are a few ways to improve your situation. Discover five options below.