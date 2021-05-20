Lessons from teaching about the pandemic in real-time

The past 14 months have been difficult (to say the least), characterized by feelings of anxiety, isolation, and uncertainty about what the future holds. But with nearly 50% of the U.S. population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s finally a feeling of hope that the end of the pandemic is near. And while it’s hard to find silver linings in a year filled with so much loss and devastation, the pandemic revealed some vulnerabilities that weren’t as clear before 2020 happened, providing us with clues as to where we should focus our efforts as we move forward.