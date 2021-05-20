newsbreak-logo
New Stop the Bleed video teaches bleeding control for bystanders

ems1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-profit First Care Provider collaborated with H&H Medical Corp, Rescue Essentials and TrueClot to produce the educational video By Kerri Hatt. May 20, 2021, is National Stop the Bleed Day. Due to the rising number of mass shootings in the United States and countries around the world, public safety attention has been focused on providing the tools to help common citizens stop a life-threatening bleed before emergency services arrive.

Related
Militaryfortgordonnews.com

Stopping bleeding saves lives on battlefield

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — A new medical technology stops traumatic bleeding without requiring wound compression for Soldiers on the battlefield. Hemorrhaging is a leading cause of preventable death for Soldiers in combat. The simplicity, potential for deployability, and proposed affordability of this technology under development allows Soldiers to carry...
Webster, NYwebster.ny.us

National STOP THE BLEED Day

National STOP THE BLEED® Day is a one day call to action. Bleeding is the number one preventable cause of death from injury. STOP THE BLEED® is one of our nation’s largest public health campaigns. Its goal is to save lives by training people across the country how to stop...
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Stop the Bleed initiative prepares citizens for tragic events

An accidental shot by a family member unloading his gun on March 13, 2020, broke two of Kirstie Karonka’s ribs and punctured a lung. The bullet narrowly missed her heart. Karonka’s mom, Mallisa Perwerton, is a longtime nurse and quickly began to apply pressure on the wound, also known as hemorrhage control, until emergency responders arrived from two miles away.
Health Servicesemsworld.com

Know What’s in Your Stop the Bleed Kit Before You Need It

May 20 is National Stop the Bleed Day. Due to the rising number of mass shootings in the United States and countries around the world, public safety attention has been focused on providing the tools to help common citizens stop a life-threatening bleed before emergency services arrive. Millions of Stop the Bleed kits are being distributed and placed in the hands of people who rarely get first aid training, emergency medical training, or understand how to recognize and stop massive arterial bleeding that can cause death in 3–4 minutes.
Healthhealthnewshub.org

How to ‘Stop the Bleed’ When Seconds Count

When Adam Ritchotte of Baltic suffered a deep knife wound to his groin, he immediately knew what needed to happen. Having learned in combat training while deployed in Afghanistan how to stop bleeding from such a penetrating wound, he laid on his back and instructed his co-worker Sean Kelley to put his knee over the wound and push down as hard as he could. It was that action that saved Adam’s life.
Diseases & Treatmentsredcrosschat.org

How to Stop Severe Bleeding

Every year on Stop the Bleed Day, we take the time to educate communities about life-threatening bleeding and how they can help others in need before medical help arrives. There are many misconceptions about severe bleeding but we are here to dispel the misinformation and provide the facts so that you feel empowered to provide immediate help when it’s needed.
Herkimer, NYtimestelegram.com

Herkimer Industries offers kits, training to stop uncontrolled bleeding

Herkimer Industries has been working ahead of National Stop the Bleed Day Thursday, May 20, to ensure that people are educated about the initiative’s importance. The goal of Stop the Bleed is to save lives by training people across the country on how to stop the bleed, as uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.
Public Healthuga.edu

Medical student recounts fighting pandemic in NYC

In the end, she says working in a ‘war scene’ was worth the long hours. When the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the country, medical students of all ages found themselves on the frontlines fighting the virus. From administering vaccines and tests to working in PPE during their rotations, students got a hands-on, unprecedented learning experience.
Apollo, PAhometownstations.com

Apollo students earn their Stop the Bleed certificates

Students in Apollo's health science program got to learn from healthcare professionals today in a hands-on certification course. As part of Trauma Awareness Month, workers with Mercy Health St. Rita's trauma and life flight teams came to the Apollo Career Center to teach a "Stop the Bleed" course. Stop the...
Edwardsville, ILMetro East Sun

ANDERSON HOSPITAL: Local EMS Offering Stop the Bleed Training

Anderson Hospital issued the following announcement on May 10. Knowing how to control bleeding from a serious injury is essential knowledge to keep you and those around you safe. This year, May 20 marks the fourth annual National STOP THE BLEED® Day, and the third annual National STOP THE BLEED® Month will be observed throughout the month of May. The Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Maryville Fire Departments from Anderson Hospital Region IV EMS will be offering STOP THE BLEED CLASSES on May 20th. Don't miss out on this FREE opportunity.
Chalmette, LAL'Observateur

LDWF Agent helps save the life of Chalmette man with CPR

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent successfully saved the life of a Chalmette man on May 9 in New Orleans East. Corporal Joshua Laviolette was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. in New Orleans East performing a license compliance check on a fisherman on the bank. During the check, an adolescent girl ran up to him asking for help for her grandpa, who was in a truck on the driver’s side about 100 yards away.