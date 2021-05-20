New Stop the Bleed video teaches bleeding control for bystanders
Non-profit First Care Provider collaborated with H&H Medical Corp, Rescue Essentials and TrueClot to produce the educational video By Kerri Hatt. May 20, 2021, is National Stop the Bleed Day. Due to the rising number of mass shootings in the United States and countries around the world, public safety attention has been focused on providing the tools to help common citizens stop a life-threatening bleed before emergency services arrive.www.ems1.com