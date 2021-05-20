New Stop the Bleed video teaches bleeding control for bystanders

May 20 is National Stop the Bleed Day. Due to the rising number of mass shootings in the United States and countries around the world, public safety attention has been focused on providing the tools to help common citizens stop a life-threatening bleed before emergency services arrive. Millions of Stop the Bleed kits are being distributed and placed in the hands of people who rarely get first aid training, emergency medical training, or understand how to recognize and stop massive arterial bleeding that can cause death in 3–4 minutes.