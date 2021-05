It's no secret that Duchess Meghan has proven to be a polarizing figure in Britain. Last month, a U.K. poll conducted by YouGov found that her popularity (as well as Prince Harry's) dropped to its lowest level in the aftermath of Prince Philip's funeral. The survey found that only 29 percent of Britons have a positive view of her while Harry, who was once second in popularity only to Queen Elizabeth, has seen his favorability ranking plummet to 49 percent. That's a far cry from their earliest days a couple.