As it currently stands, recessions are an inevitable result of the business cycle in our capitalist economy. So long as our modern economies and banking systems continue to operate as they do now, history has shown that every decade or so after a period of strong growth there will occur a period marked by negative real growth, declining output, depressed prices, and rising unemployment. While economists so far have been unable to come up with a system that can accurately predict when these cycles will occur, the fact that we can say with near certainty that they will occur means we should be taking every opportunity possible to prepare for these times of hardship. With proper preparation it is still possible to thrive during an economic downturn, and even use it as an economic opportunity.