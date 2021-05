TRENTON – A scheduled vote on a bill maintaining some of Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic-era powers beyond the end of the public health emergency was postponed Thursday. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said the bill will be considered at a future voting session after it is amended. The next session is currently set for June 21 – so either one will be added sooner, or Gov. Phil Murphy would likely again extend the public health emergency due to expire June 13.