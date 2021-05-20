K-pop group GFRIEND pen emotional farewell letters after disbandment
While we’re still recovering from news of their disbandment, K-pop group GFRIEND has released personal letters saying goodbye to fans. K-pop fans were shocked earlier this week when beloved girl-group GFRIEND abruptly announced that they were leaving their agency and disbanding. Now, the group’s members have released handwritten letters addressed to their fans, saying goodbye and thanking them for their support.tonedeaf.thebrag.com