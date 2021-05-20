newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

K-pop group GFRIEND pen emotional farewell letters after disbandment

By L Singh
thebrag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we’re still recovering from news of their disbandment, K-pop group GFRIEND has released personal letters saying goodbye to fans. K-pop fans were shocked earlier this week when beloved girl-group GFRIEND abruptly announced that they were leaving their agency and disbanding. Now, the group’s members have released handwritten letters addressed to their fans, saying goodbye and thanking them for their support.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Letters#Music News#Happy News#Disbandment#Source Music#K Pop Group Gfriend#Gfriend Pen#K Pop Fans#Goodbye#Personal Letters#Moments#Member Sowon#Undeserved Love#Meeting Buddy#Circles#Self Esteem#This Week#Numerous Year End Lists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicallkpop.com

K-pop's underrated male groups

Hello, this is another short compilation. This time the focus is on underrated male bands. Please do note that it is not possible to include every band in one list, so I apologize if your faves are not mentioned this time. Also, this is not a ranking list. I hope newer fans will find some hidden gems here. Enjoy.
Theater & DanceCosmopolitan

We Gave The K-Pop Group Purple Kiss 60 Seconds To Learn These TikTok Dances

IMHO this episode of the TikTok Challenge Challenge includes the best songs of any episode to date. I mean, Ariana Grande? Doja Cat? A Nelly Furtado throwback? It's straight classics all the way through. Nobody could resist dancing along to this music. But! The question behind this challenge is not whether you're capable of busting a move, but rather if you can pick up on a dance quickly. Like, we're talking under-60-seconds quickly.
MusicSoompi

GFRIEND Addresses Disbandment And Thanks Fans In Handwritten Letters

GFRIEND has officially confirmed their disbandment through heartfelt letters written for their fans. On May 18, GFRIEND was confirmed to be parting ways with their agency Source Music after all of the members decided not to renew their contracts. On May 19, all six members took to Weverse to upload individual handwritten letters about their disbandment and their careers thus far.
Theater & DanceRegister Citizen

Jimin on Perfectionism, Missing ARMY, His Love of Dancing, and BTS' Future

BTS’ Jimin describes himself as “introverted,” which may come as a surprise to anyone who’s seen his extraordinarily expressive dancing, or the moment he leans back and nails a high note in, say, “Magic Shop.” In the second of Rolling Stone’s breakout interviews with each of the seven members of BTS, Jimin contemplated his perfectionist streak, described his experience of the pandemic year, explained his love of dancing, and more. He gave his lengthy, thoughtful answers from a studio room in his label’s Seoul offices, wearing a zipped-up black winter coat with a white faux-fur hood, a large black bucket hat, and a white mask to protect a translator.
CelebritiesNME

2NE1’s Sandara Park pens heartfelt letter on departure from YG

Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park has written a heartfelt farewell letter about her departure from longtime agency YG Entertainment. The 36-year-old K-pop star took to social media to air her feeling about leaving her label of 17 years. She traced chronicled her journey with YG, sharing how she “fell in love” with her colleagues and “grew along with the company” during her almost two-decade-long stint.
Musickpopstarz.com

American Singer Gallant Expresses Sadness over GFRIEND's Sudden Disbandment

Gallant recently took to Twitter and Instagram to express sadness over GFRIEND's sudden disbandment. Keep on reading to learn more. American Singer Gallant Upset over GFRIEND's Abrupt Disbandment. On Friday, May 21, 2021, Gallant quote-tweeted Lil Uzi Vert's tweet about GFRIEND, noting that their disbandment was "too abrupt." The girl...
Musicallkpop.com

GFriend write handwritten letters to fans after leaving Source Music & Sowon says GFriend is over

Sowon - "We debuted in January 2015 like a dream, met BUDDYs because of huge luck in my life, and received so much love to the point where I wondered if I should be able to receive so much. To be honest, I'm not a very confident person, so of course, I've gone through tough times. Still, in those times I had the opportunity to go one step further thanks to everyone. I know that fans said they would be happy and proud no matter what, but though I'm not sure if things have gone well or I've done well or not, I'm thankful for the time I've spent with everyone and the precious moments each day. Though I have my regrets about whether I could have done better or I couldn't see you more often, I will fill it up with even more things with not an end but a new beginning in the future. Although GFriend is officially over, it's not the end for us, so don't have a hard time. BUDDY. It's hard to convey our time together in just this letter, but like always even if I don't say everything you guys know my heart more than anyone else. I feel a little worried I can't walk down this path, but I will try my best to go thinking of BUDDYs who have always supported me.
Musicallkpop.com

A Compilation of the best male vocals in K-Pop

This is a small compilation of my favorite male vocals. There are many great singers in kpop, and I know I can't include all of them in one post, so don't feel bad if I didn't list your favorite. The order is random, and this is not a ranking. I hope you enjoy it!
Theater & Dancekpopstarz.com

These Are the K-Pop Songs Fans Think Are Underrated

Every year, countless songs get released by numerous K-Pop groups and solo artists. While some songs get a lot of love and reach success, there are some that get left behind and are underappreciated. With that, here are the K-Pop songs that fans think are underrated and deserve more love!
Musicearmilk.com

St Lundi drops emotive pop anthem "Lost in Love"

London-based songwriter St Lundi delivers brand new single “Lost in Love,” weaving a soundscape that’s simultaneously uplifting and melancholic with soulful vocals. Backdropped by minimalistic but anthemic pop-influenced sonics and drawing on conflicting yet complementary themes of personal trauma and joy, St Lundi zeroes in on his raw, honest songwriting on this latest offering, exploring the bittersweet twinges of finding your way through life’s maze of uncertainty and being rewarded by unconditional love.
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

Former 2NE1 member Dara parts ways with YG Entertainment after 17 years

Former 2NE1 member Dara has parted ways with YG Entertainment after 17 years. On May 14, YG Entertainment announced Dara's contract with the label has come to an end, stating,. "We sincerely thank Dara, who's been with us for 17 years, for her trust and faith in us during that time. YG will always support her endeavors and will continue to help her as she prepares for her new start. We formed our relationship with her in 2004, and she debuted in 2009 with 2NE1. She's been promoting in various fields, such as acting, fashion, beauty, hosting, and music."
MusicHypebae

JAY B Talks Signing With H1GHR and Releasing New Music With GOT7

Earlier this week, GOT7 member JAY B confirmed that he would join H1GHR MUSIC after leaving JYP Entertainment. Just a few days later, the musician dropped his first single “Switch It Up” under the Jay Park-led hip hop label, revealing to our associates at HYPEBEAST KR his future plans as both a solo artist and as a member of the K-pop boy band.
Musicallkpop.com

5 K-Pop songs that sound like they belong in a K-Drama OST

The OST is one of the essential parts of a K-Drama that not only amplifies immersion but also ensures the longevity of the story. K-Pop artists frequently contribute to these OSTs, bringing their own style and flavor to blend with the feel of the narrative. Moreover, it is always exciting to listen to your favorite artists' voices while watching your favorite K-Drama. TXT, for instance, will be singing an OST for Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk's drama 'Doom At Your Service,' and MOAs couldn't be more excited. With that said, sometimes K-Pop songs themselves sound like they belong to certain K-Dramas.
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

These Are The K-Pop Idols Whom Fans Want a Solo Album From

Each K-Pop group have members who have their own unique voice, color, and skills that ultimately complement and harmonize well with their own respective group's members. Although we love seeing them performing with their own groups, we'd also like to see them as a solo artist with their own personal music.
Music104.1 WIKY

K-pop megaband BTS renews Grammy challenge with “Butter”

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean megaband BTS said on Friday it was renewing its quest to win a Grammy Award with its new single “Butter”, building on its success last year, when it became the first Korean pop group to win a Grammy nomination. In a breakthrough year in the...
WorldNew Haven Register

BTS' Jung Kook on 'Dynamite,' Loving ARMY, and Learning From Ariana Grande

“We’ve known each other for so long,” J-Hope recently told BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook, 23. “And I love how you haven’t changed at all.” More than any other member, Jung Kook grew up in BTS; he was only 15 when the group debuted in 2013, and he’d been famous for years by the time he graduated high school, with the other members attending the ceremony. With formidable singing and dancing skills, he’s always been a born pop star, with multiple agencies trying to recruit him as early as 2011. Since then, he’s more than fulfilled his promise, playing a key role on BTS’ biggest songs, including “Dynamite.” In a conversation from his label’s Seoul headquarters, where he wore a plain white sweatshirt with a matching white mask and a black bucket hat, he discussed making “Dynamite,” his vocal evolution, his Ariana Grande fandom, and more.