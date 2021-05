British Columbia health officials announced 521 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 140,596. In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 335 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 18 in the Island Health region, 62 in the Interior Health region, and 29 in the Northern Health region.