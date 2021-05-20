Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rebounds 60% From Yesterday’s Low, What’s Next?

The price of Bitcoin fell by more than 25% over the past week. This is a brief explanation of what is causing the volatility in the price. The price of Bitcoin fell by more than 25% over the past week as it went from $57,032 as of 1 PM on May 10 to below $43,000 today. This is considered one of the biggest price drops since the major bull run of the cryptocurrency as Bitcoin hit a high of about $64,863 as of April 14. The last time that Bitcoin was trading at its current price was back on February 8.