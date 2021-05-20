newsbreak-logo
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rebounds 60% From Yesterday’s Low, What’s Next?

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleETH/USD – Ether Finds Support At .786 Fib. Key Support Levels: $2,775, $2444, $2200,. Key Resistance Levels: $3000, $3211, $3487. The severe price crash seen yesterday caused ETH to drop by a total of around 40% from high to low. During the session, ETH fell as low as $1850, where it found support at the February highs. By the end of the day, the buyers had pushed higher to allow the daily candle to close above $2,444 (.786 Fib).

cryptopotato.com
