Another U-Turn: Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Calls Crypto ‘Tulip Mania’
Scott Minerd – CIO of Guggenheim Partners – has changed his stance on the cryptocurrency market by comparing it to the ”Tulipmania.”. Scott Minerd – Global Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Guggenheim Partners – compared the recent crypto market collapse to the ”Tulipmania’ in the 17th century. His current stance came somewhat unexpectedly since not long ago, he predicted a price of $600,000 for Bitcoin.cryptopotato.com