Another U-Turn: Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Calls Crypto ‘Tulip Mania’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Brjánn Bettencourt rolled out of bed on Wednesday morning to find the assets in his cryptocurrency portfolio slammed in their biggest selloff in years, he knew exactly what to do: buy more. “Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart,” said Bettencourt, a 32-year-old photographer in Toronto who has owned bitcoin and ether over the last year-and-a-half to complement his stock portfolio. “I’m looking at this as a serious long-term investment.”